Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,877,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,021,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,953,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 1,974,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,161. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.80%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

