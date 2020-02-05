Zacks: Analysts Set $89.00 Price Target for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $89.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Southside Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PIPR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.75. 73,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,540. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Southside Bancshares

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

