Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

ATRC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,059,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,219 shares of company stock worth $6,929,763 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,637,000 after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AtriCure by 4,185.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 373,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AtriCure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

