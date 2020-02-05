Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. Aviat Networks posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

