Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. California Water Service Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow California Water Service Group.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. ValuEngine lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. 4,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,164. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $57.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,180 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

