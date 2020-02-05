Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Natural Gas Services Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million.

NGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 49,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

