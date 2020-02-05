Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.3% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 239,962 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $4,087,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

