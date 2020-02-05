Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. Pyxis Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%.

PXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pyxis Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

In related news, insider Phillips Gary 927,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 32,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.86. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.