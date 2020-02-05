Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. Twitter reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twitter.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,560,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,246,206. Twitter has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,971 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

