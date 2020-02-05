Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 467,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,338. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

