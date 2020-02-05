Zacks: Brokerages Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. La-Z-Boy also reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $447.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LZB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $276,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,974. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

