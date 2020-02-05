Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.95. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $188,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGI opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

