Zacks: Brokerages Set $32.00 Price Target for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CTS’s rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CTS an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. 57,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $968.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.26. CTS has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CTS’s payout ratio is 10.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the second quarter worth $5,539,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 91,461 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 506,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,948 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

