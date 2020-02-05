Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Hold

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 138,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,239. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $690,193.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $2,769,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $499,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

