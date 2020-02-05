Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Hold

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 138,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,239. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.
In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $690,193.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $2,769,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $499,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
