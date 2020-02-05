Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Sell

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of FND traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 952,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,151,980 shares of company stock valued at $313,561,623. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 422,469 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 359,107 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,574,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,301 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 277,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 83,225 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

