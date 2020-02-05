Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 target price on New Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.09.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 60,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,939. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 238.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP increased its position in shares of New Gold by 96.4% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.