Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.75 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

