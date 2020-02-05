Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “EnCana Corporation is one of the world’s largest independent natural gas producers and gas storage operators. “
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.75 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.54.
About Ovintiv
There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc
See Also: Overbought
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.