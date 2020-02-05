Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Hold

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. First Analysis started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

SMAR traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,314. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $396,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,888 over the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 624.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $35,129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 222,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

