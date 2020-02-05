Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to “Hold”

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $751.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.