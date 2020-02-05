Zacks: Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Luxfer’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LXFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,943,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

LXFR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 1,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,516. The company has a market cap of $424.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

