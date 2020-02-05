Zacks: MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Given $20.02 Average Price Target by Analysts

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.02 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MoSys an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MoSys stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. MoSys has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

