Zacks: PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. PS Business Parks’ rating score has declined by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $169.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PSB traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.93. 3,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,515. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total value of $140,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,700 shares of company stock worth $650,029 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 73.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 149.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 51.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.