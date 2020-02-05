Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.94 ($49.93).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZAL. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

FRA ZAL traded up €0.70 ($0.81) on Tuesday, hitting €44.70 ($51.98). 230,001 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.45. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

