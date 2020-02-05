Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZAYO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 359,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,340. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. Zayo Group has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Zayo Group news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $343,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,248 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

