Zel Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $6.36 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00694273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00120546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00111836 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007698 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002346 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 91,657,400 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

