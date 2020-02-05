Zen Protocol (ZP) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $215,649.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.25 or 0.02950242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00201476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029984 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00137484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

