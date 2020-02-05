Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 2178813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.63.

In other news, insider Andrea Cattaneo acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

