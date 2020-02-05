Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Market Cap Hits $22,835.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $22,835.00 and $19,357.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.03067161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00131601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.