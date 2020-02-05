Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by United Bank

United Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 203,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,557. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -321.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.26.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

