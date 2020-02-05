Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.24, 5,105,345 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,659,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.02.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zion Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zion Oil & Gas by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 608,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zion Oil & Gas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

