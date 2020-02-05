Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gentherm by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of THRM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.