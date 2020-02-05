Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPE. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

CPE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 11,741,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,732,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $671.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

