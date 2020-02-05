Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $113,000 Position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 155.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 1,394.8% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics during the second quarter worth $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NANO traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $877.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

