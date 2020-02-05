Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $94,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,251 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

RMBS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 65,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,242. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

