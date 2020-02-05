Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AZZ were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,076. AZZ Inc has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

