Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after buying an additional 47,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,361,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. 33,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

