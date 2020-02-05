Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

