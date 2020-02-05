Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zuora were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2,710.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zuora Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $677,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,537 shares of company stock valued at $842,766. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZUO. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

