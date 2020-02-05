Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) & 21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX) Financial Contrast

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) and 21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of 21st North shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zynex and 21st North, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00 21st North 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than 21st North.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and 21st North’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $23.43 million 13.33 $7.36 million $0.22 43.36 21st North N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than 21st North.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and 21st North’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46% 21st North N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Zynex has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21st North has a beta of 4.08, indicating that its stock price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats 21st North on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About 21st North

Urologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. It also provides Prostiva RF Therapy System that delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate to destroy prostate tissue, reduce constriction of the urethra, and relieve BPH symptoms. It serves patients and clinicians. Urologix, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

