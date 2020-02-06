$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cutera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $403.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. Cutera has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.