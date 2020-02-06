$0.28 EPS Expected for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.23. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 78.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 27.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $6,768,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR opened at $44.30 on Monday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

