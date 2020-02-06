-$0.31 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 596,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,516,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,232. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $886.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.79.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.