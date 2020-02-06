-$0.38 EPS Expected for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Navistar International reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 445.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

NAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. OTR Global cut shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 18,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

