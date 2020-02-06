$0.43 EPS Expected for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 291.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 1,230,122 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,019,000 after buying an additional 552,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 768.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 468,509 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $4,483,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,808,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 1,037,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

