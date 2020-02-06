$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.51. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 277,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. 197,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

