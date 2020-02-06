$0.45 EPS Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ares Capital also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

ARCC opened at $19.06 on Friday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 75,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

