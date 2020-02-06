$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.68. Cantel Medical reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CMD traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. 1,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,567. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.