-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Emmaus Life Sciences’ earnings. Emmaus Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.92) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Emmaus Life Sciences.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 489.28% and a negative return on equity of 511.05%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of EMMA stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

