0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.72 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, 0x has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $169.23 million and approximately $33.72 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OTCBTC, Cobinhood and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.03016418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00132397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,958,624 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bithumb, Bittrex, Huobi, ABCC, Gate.io, Hotbit, Coinone, Bilaxy, Kucoin, BitBay, Tokenomy, Independent Reserve, IDEX, C2CX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, WazirX, Bitbns, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, DDEX, Livecoin, Poloniex, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, Gatecoin, Crex24, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Iquant, Liqui, Upbit, Zebpay, GOPAX, Koinex, OKEx, AirSwap, Fatbtc, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, BitMart and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

