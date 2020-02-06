$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $971.55 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $993.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,794. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

